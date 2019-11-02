Chilly weekend continues, winter weather advisory going into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The chilly weekend continues!

Lake effect snow is on the way out east tonight. We could see several inches where the snow band sets up in the primary snow belt. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 8 p.m. and continues until noon on Sunday for Lake, Geauga and parts of Ashtabula County.

Our first official snow of the season occurred on Halloween and continued into the 1st day of November. We’re predicting widespread below normal temperatures across the northern half of the US for the next two weeks!

Happy November! Climatologically speaking, this month sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head.

Here is our 8-day forecast…