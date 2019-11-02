× CDC: 1 dead, 9 sickened after consuming ground beef contaminated with salmonella

UNITED STATES — One person has died and nine others were sick after allegedly eating ground beef contaminated with salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported the cases Friday afternoon from across six states — California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Officials say eight of the ten people impacted had to be hospitalized. The CDC says salmonella usually only has a 20% hospitalization rate.

Those who got sick reportedly consumed different brands of ground beef products that were purchased from different stores.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef. They are however suggesting that people avoid consuming beef that’s not thoroughly cooked to a temperature of 160° F.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. Very young children and those over age 65 are most at risk for severe symptoms.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing. FOX 8 will provide more information as the CDC makes it available.

