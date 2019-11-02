Avon Lake tops Olmsted Falls 31-7 in FNTD Game of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio - Avon Lake hosted Olmsted Falls in the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

On their opening drive, the falls Bulldogs pounded the length of the field and scored. But then, the play was flagged and called back. The Bulldogs punted the football and it rolled out of bounds on the Avon Lake 2-yard line.

The Shoremen try to get it out of there, but fumbled. The ball was recovered by Olmsted Falls.

This time the Bulldogs capitalized. Dominck Newsome, wide open in the end zone, hauls it in and the Bulldogs lead 7-0. Avon Lake's streak of five straight shutouts is over.

Then, Avon Lake responds to the challenge . Michael Corbo scrambled to mid-field, just short of the first down. The ball goes over and the Bulldogs are back on offense.

Dylan Varga catches and runs with Olmsted Falls in position to break it open. He fumbles and Avon Lake recoveres. "Creed B" makes a sensational catch in the end zone and Avon Lake ties it up 7-7.

Ultimately the Shoremen were victorious 31 to 7. Avon Lake clinches a home game in Division II.

