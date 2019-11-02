2 killed in shooting at hotel outside Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Authorities say two people have been fatally shot during an attempted robbery at a hotel outside Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Ja’Quan Howard and 20-year-old Taymar Jones were killed Friday night at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Sycamore Township.

An 18-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot.

The sheriff’s office provided no additional details.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

