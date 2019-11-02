2 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning shooting near W. 78th Street

CLEVELAND – Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting near W. 78th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland police say three people were shot in the head occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to EMS, a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were declared dead on arrival. A 36-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Cleveland police’s homicide unit has been notified.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

