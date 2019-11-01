Woman seriously injured in wrong-way car crash released from rehab facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A Twinsburg teen is finally back home after being critically injured in a wrong-way crash near Cedar Point.

Courntey Spencer, 19, and three of her friends were traveling home from the amusement park in August when their vehicle was struck head-on.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 east near the West 85th Street overpass. Cleveland police said Michael Kantos, 58, entered the highway at West 25th Street going the wrong way before hitting the teens' vehicle.

Two of Spencer's friends, Max Ligon and Cidney Thomas, were killed in the crash. Spencer and the other passenger were critically injured.

"They had to fuse her skull to her spine. Both of her femurs were broken. The seat belt almost cut her in half and all of her organs were over to the left side," Scott Spencer, Courtney's dad, told FOX 8.

Friday, after facing a long road to recovery, Spencer walked out of the Canterbury Rehab Center.

Sepncer's dad says while she may have been "broken" after that crash, she was never beaten.

"She's just...I don't know what to say, she's a miracle. She keeps moving forward. Everything that she was set in therapy she does" Scott said.

It wasn't easy, but Spencer's rehab team says she worked hard to meet every challenge.

"Any day we went in to get her she never refused and she would be crying and and we would transfer her and she would cry and never one time did she say no....and she never quit....never quit" Canterbury Rehab Director Melissa Neman said.

Spencer will still have many more months of hard work ahead of her, and possibly another surgery, but the family is thankful for everyone's support.

