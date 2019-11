Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Powerful winds pulled a tree down on a police cruiser in Chester Township.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween as an officer was headed west on Wilson Mills Rd.

Chief Mark Purchase says a tree dropped in front of the cruiser and a branch plunged into the windshield.

The officer was not hurt and went right back on patrol.

