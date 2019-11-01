Video: Police body cam shows arrest of Lance Mason who killed his ex-wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: Some of the video is graphic.**

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office on Friday released body camera video to FOX 8 News of the arrest of Lance Mason.

Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge, killed his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser, in front of their children on Nov. 17, 2018 at a home in Shaker Heights.

While fleeing the scene of the crime last year, Mason crashed into a police cruiser and injured an officer.

Video released Friday shows officers, with guns drawn, go into the home -- which was the scene of the crime -- and take Mason into custody.

In September 2019, Mason was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of 45-year-old Fraser.

He's eligible for parole in 35 years.

Mason pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft.

In 2014, Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault after investigators said he punched and choked Fraser in front of their two young children. He was sentenced to two years in prison and released after serving nine months. He was removed from the bench and suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The city of Cleveland hired him in 2017 as the minority business development administrator in the office of equal opportunity. Fifteen other candidates applied for the $45,000-a-year position. The city insisted Mason was the most qualified person for the job, based on his law degree.

Fraser was a beloved sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School and is survived by her two young daughters.

