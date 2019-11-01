× Utah principal, teacher on leave after student permitted to wear Hitler costume in school parade

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A principal and a teacher at a Davis County school are on leave for allowing a boy dressed as Adolf Hitler to march in a Halloween parade.

A photo obtained by KSTU shows the boy participating in a Halloween parade at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville.

In the photo, the boy can be seen wearing a dark shirt and tie, light slacks and a red swastika armband. He also appears to be wearing a black mustache.

“The Davis School District apologizes for what took place yesterday. It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form. The district is taking the matter very seriously and is investigating every aspect of the situation. The principal and teacher have been placed on paid administrative leave,” a statement from the Davis School District said.

The Davis School District did not identify the principal or teacher involved.