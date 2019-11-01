School closings

Teens found shot in abandoned home in Cleveland, 2 dead

Posted 8:29 am, November 1, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in a home in the 13700 block of Durkee Ave.

Police say the home was abandoned.

Officers found a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and another male who had all been shot multiple times.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 16-year-old died at the hospital.

The 17-year-old is receiving treatment.

Police are asking for your help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (216)623-5464.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.