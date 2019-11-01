Teens found shot in abandoned home in Cleveland, 2 dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in a home in the 13700 block of Durkee Ave.

Police say the home was abandoned.

Officers found a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and another male who had all been shot multiple times.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 16-year-old died at the hospital.

The 17-year-old is receiving treatment.

Police are asking for your help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (216)623-5464.