Teens found shot in abandoned home in Cleveland, 2 dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in a home in the 13700 block of Durkee Ave.
Police say the home was abandoned.
Officers found a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and another male who had all been shot multiple times.
The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the 16-year-old died at the hospital.
The 17-year-old is receiving treatment.
Police are asking for your help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (216)623-5464.