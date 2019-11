Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the powerful winds weren't enough, Northeast Ohio is seeing its first wintry mix of the fall 2019 season.

That's creating some hazards on the road.

Nothing we can't deal with, but it will make the drive in to work Friday a slow one.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the locations it is seeing trouble spots.

SR 39 @ Sugarcreek E boundary

SR 3 @ Shadley Valley Creek

US 30 @ SR 267

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

US 250 @ Huron County Garage

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

IR 480 @ SR 10

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.

US 422 @ SR 44

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

IR 90 @ SR 11

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

FOX 8's Patty Harken is also watching the roads Friday morning and will keep you alerted to any issues.