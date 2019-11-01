WATCH LIVE: Some snow expected this weekend, temps will sit in the 40s

COMPLETE LIST OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Posted 8:33 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, November 1, 2019

CLEVELAND — Our first official snow of the season occurred on Halloween and continued into the 1st day of November.

We’re predicting widespread below normal temperatures across the northern half of the US for the next 2 weeks!

Happy November! Climatologically speaking, this month sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

