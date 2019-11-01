Second-grader battling leukemia becomes captain of Hoover High School football team

Posted 10:26 am, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, November 1, 2019

NORTH CANTON, Ohio– A second-grader battling leukemia became the honorary captain of the Hoover High School football team.

Lukas Villilo, a student at Northwood Elementary School, recently started a two-and-a-half-year journey of hospital stays, chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants.

Principal Matt Donaldson said the school started a campaign to collect gift cards to help the Villilo family with travel expenses and prescription costs. When the high school football team and band boosters learned about the efforts, they joined in to help.

On Oct. 25, a group of players visited Lukas’ classroom to give him a jersey and helmet. That night, the boy and his family were special guests of the team, and were presented with the gift cards.

Lukas also walked the players onto the field before their game against St. Vincent-St. Mary.

