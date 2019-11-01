Recall alert: Frozen raspberries pulled from freezers due to health concerns

Check your freezer. Frozen raspberries sold at Aldi and Raley’s grocery stores have been recalled due to possible contamination with the Hepatitis A virus.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Wawona Frozen Foods has voluntarily recalled the packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result following a government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes:

Aldi:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune-compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure. The illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.