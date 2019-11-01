× Parma man arrested in connection with disappearance of 17-year-old Iowa girl

PARMA, Ohio – Parma police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old Iowa girl.

The teen was reported missing on October 12. She had been last seen in the Parma area and was believed to be with Stephen Alexander Davis, 21.

Back in January, Davis had been arrested in Parma for interference with custody in a case involving the teen, and, at the time of her recent disappearance, had warrants out for his arrest from this previous case.

On October 13, Parma police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force responded to the 8000 block of Wainstead Drive in Parma in attempt to locate the two. Police had previously searched the home on the 12th but did not locate them.

Authorities searched the home again this week and, on Thursday, found both of them in hidden compartments inside of the home.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons only.

Davis was arrested and is being charged with Interference with custody, which is a fifth degree felony. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Continuing coverage, here.