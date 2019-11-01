× Parents find THC laced gummies in children’s candy bag on Halloween, police say

Waterford, CT. (WFSB) — Police are investigating after two children were given candy that contained THC on Halloween.

Around 9 p.m. police were notified about two children, under the age of 18, receiving a sealed package of a “gummy” style candy in the area of Gallup Lane.

The package stated each bag contained 10 gummies with a THC level of 10 milligrams per gummy.

At this time, only two packages of the gummies were recovered.

Police said the parents of the children inspected the candy and came across these packages.

No one has ingested the candies and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The candy was given to the children in the area of Gallup Lane in Waterford, according to police. Officers have completed a neighborhood canvas and the investigation is on-going.

It is not known at this time if the candies were given out intentionally.

Currently, Connecticut medical marijuana dispensaries are not authorized to sell edible candies.

“It’s possible to get candy that was actually made for adults and has cannabis in it and looks like regular candy. That’s not in the sate of Connecticut, you can’t get that, but it could be from other states. Highly unlikely someone is going to be doing that on purpose because it’s expensive,” said Dr. J. Craig Allen, Hartford Healthcare.

Bruce Shewbrooks said it was a quiet Halloween night for him and his wife right off Gallup Lane.

“It’s shocking to me and it’s just a shame. It’s a sign of the time,” Shewbrooks said.

Police are reminding parents to check their children’s candy, but do no believe this is a wide-spread problem.

Anyone who may come across these packages or has any information is asked to contact Waterford police.

41.354239 -72.164816