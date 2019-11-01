× Ohio lawmaker wants to put an end to surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohio lawmakers are working on legislation that would put an end to surprise medical bills.

They’re specifically targeting bills a patient receives unexpectedly from an out-of-network provider.

“More and more Ohioans are being stuck with surprise medical bills. They deserve action,” said Rep. Adam Holmes (R-Nashport). “This legislation is about people, it’s about patients. When you or a loved one is recovering from surgery or a procedure, the last thing you need is more surprises. It’s time to stop playing ‘gotcha’ with patients and let them focus on getting well.”

The issue usually surfaces when someone goes in for a procedure thinking it’s completely covered by insurance but later finds out that one of the practitioners involved is out-of-network. In turn, they wind up paying additional costs.

“Many times, they don’t find out until they receive a surprise bill in the mail,” Rep. Holmes said.

Under the legislation, out-of-network health care professionals doing an in-network procedure would have to either agree to be paid the in-network rate by the insurance company or negotiate a different rate. If they cannot agree, they’d have to go into arbitration.

Rep. Holmes said the benefit here is that the patient would no longer be stuck in the middle.

“It’s time to bring consistency and clarity to a complex issue,” he said. “This legislation will protect consumers and give them the peace of mind they deserve.”