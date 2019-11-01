North Ridgeville officer taken to hospital after cruiser struck in construction zone

Posted 3:46 pm, November 1, 2019

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Troopers are on scene of a crash that sent a North Ridgeville police officer to the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened in a construction zone near SR 10 and the turnpike around 3 p.m.

Sources tell the I-TEAM a car struck the cruiser with the officer inside.

He is being checked out for non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates. 

