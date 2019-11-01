‘My mom won’t wake up’: 12-year-old calls 911 after mom overdoses on heroin while driving

DELTONA, Fla. — A mother is facing child neglect charges after she overdosed on heroin while driving with her kids.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared part of the 911 call made by the woman’s 12-year-old daughter.

She can be heard crying and desperately pleading for help after realizing her mom was unconscious.

“My mom won’t wake up and we’re on I-4 in the car,” she told the dispatcher.

The girl’s little brothers, a one-year-old and seven-year-old, and two dogs were also in the van.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 28-year-old Tiffany Smith passed out in the driver’s seat.

She was revived with Narcan from paramedics and taken to the hospital.

According to deputies, Smith said she pulled over to take some heroin after experiencing back pain.

The children are now in the custody of their grandmother.

***Warning: the 911 call and video below may be upsetting for some viewers***