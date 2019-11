Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- More than dozen fire departments are on the scene of a large house fire.

According to officials, crews responded to the home in the 10000 block of Cedar Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

Tankers were being brought in due to limited access to water.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

