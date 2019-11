Wind gusts up to 50 mph across Northeast Ohio have knocked power out to thousands of people.

FirstEnergy reports more than 11,000 are without electricity Friday morning.

The bulk of the outages are in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

Some of the outages are listed as “pending investigation,” so there’s no estimated time of restoration.

You can check the list here.

Check the latest weather warnings here.