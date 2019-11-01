Monkey hurt during Kansas zoo break in has passed away, officials say

DODGE CITY, Kansas — The Wright Park Zoo is mourning the loss of their 32-year-old Tufted Capuchin monkey named Vern.

According to FOX 35, he passed away a month after he was hurt while trying to protect his babies from being taken by an unknown intruder who broke into the zoo. He had to get surgery at the time for broken bones.

Zoo officials said Vern was found unresponsive on Tuesday and was unable to be revived.

A necropsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

His youngest offspring, Jack and Pickett, are part of the current capuchin troop at the Zoo.