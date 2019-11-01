Missing adult alert issued for Summit County man
BARBERTON-A missing adult alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Barberton man.
George Waters left his residence on 36th Street in Barberton Thursday around 12:00 p.m. and hasn’t returned.
Waters is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He suffers from diabetes and is in need of medication.
He was last seen driving a red 2012 Fod Escape with OH plate number 509YLG.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.
41.012833 -81.605122