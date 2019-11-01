× Man seriously injured after car goes under semi trailer, gets hit by second semi

BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP- The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash that left a man in critical condition.

It happened on Friday at around 6:14 a.m. Investigators say 31, year-old Scott Vanness, of Michigan, was driving a car that struck the rear of a moving semi and became stuck under the trailer.

As the semi pulled off the side of the road with Vanness’ Ford Focus Hatchback still stuck under the trailer, another semi struck the car, crushing it between the two commercial vehicles.

Authorities say Vanness was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the car. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. The other drivers were not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.