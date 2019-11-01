Man found guilty on all charges in Westerville police shooting, could face death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A man was found guilty on all charges Friday in connection to the 2018 shooting deaths of two Westerville police officers.

According to WCMH, a jury found Quentin Smith guilty on all charges in the deaths of Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39.

Officers Moreilli and Joering were shot and killed on February 10, 2018 after responding to a 911 hangup call from an apartment with a history of domestic violence.

Joering died at the scene and Morelli died at a hospital the next day.

The Franklin County Proescutor told jurors during his opening arguments Monday that Smith intended to kill the officers and even bragged about his gun skills while in jail.

However, the defense attorney argued that the officers were killed in a moment of "panic, chaos and crisis."

Smith was charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and murder, one count of domestic violence and with having weapons under disability. After a four-day trial he was found guilty on all counts. He faces the death penalty.

The sentencing phase of Smith's trial begins Monday at 9:30 a.m.

