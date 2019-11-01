× Man charged in Aurora road rage fight

AURORA, Ohio– The man charged in a road rage fight had a sticker on his vehicle that read, “If you hit me with my baby in the car… I’ll stomp your a** ’til the cops come.”

Officers responded to state Route 82 and Eggleston Road in Aurora Tuesday afternoon for two men fighting in the road. They found traffic backed up and a 52-year-old man, whose face was red from being punched, holding another man on the ground.

Police said they put the second man, Maicen Fogleman, 22, of Mantua, immediately in handcuffs.

According to the police report, Fogleman was excessively tailgating the 52-year-old, who stopped at a four-way stop. That’s when Fogleman pulled in front of the other man’s van and got out of his car. He kicked and punched the van, then punched the victim in the face and broke his glasses, police said.

The victim got out of his vehicle, wrestled Fogleman to the ground and held him there until police arrived, the police report said. Several witnessed supported the victim’s story.

Fogleman was arrested, and charged with assault and inducing panic.