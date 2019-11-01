Indians officially exercise option on Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians officially exercised the 2020 club option on two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, the team said in a news release on Friday.

The Tribe made the announcement in early October that it would pick up the pitcher’s $17.5 million option.

Kluber missed most of the season with a broken forearm and a strained oblique.

The club also declined the option on second baseman Jason Kipnis and pitcher Dan Otero. The Indians have not ruled out bringing back either player at a reduced rate.

