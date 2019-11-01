× I-Team: No charges in crash that killed girlfriend of Browns player

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has found no charges will be filed for a deadly crash that killed the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith.

A driver hit and killed Patera Cordero along I-90 after Smith’s car became disabled and she got out.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says accident investigators determined the driver was not legally impaired and she had not been speeding.

Thursday, Cleveland police released body camera video of the scene revealing a close-up look at the damaged cars.

Police say Smith told them one of his tires had blown out, and he hit a wall.

Then police say the other driver crashed into Smith’s car and his girlfriend.

A report shows that driver told police she had been distracted by a bug that flew into her car.

At the time, police suspected that driver may have been drunk. But, again, tests show she was not legally impaired.

Police say another factor in no charges getting filed involved where the victim was at the time of the crash—right at the edge of the highway and the shoulder of the road.

Meantime, Chris Smith got ticketed for failure to control and reckless operation. Police say that relates to his crash which happened before the deadly accident.

