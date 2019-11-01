Honoring Our Brave: Full list of Veterans Day 2019 freebies, discounts

Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio will offer special discounts, free meals or free admission to veterans and members of the military.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

RESTAURANTS

7-Eleven: Free coffee of any size for Veterans Advantage members from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11.

Bakers Square: Veterans and military can get a free meal Monday, Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: Free Dr. Pepper and entrée up to $14. 95 for active duty military and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.

Bonefish Grill: A free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée for active duty military and veterans Monday, Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active duty and military veterans can get one small order of wings with a side of fries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Chili’s: Active duty and military veterans can get a free meal Monday, Nov. 11.

Famous Dave’s: Active duty and military veterans can get a free two-meat combo served with one side item and corn bread muffin on Monday Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Active duty and military veterans will get free meals at a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 11.

Houlihan’s Restaurants: Veterans and active duty military will get a complimentary meal on top of the daily 15 percent food military discount on Monday, Nov. 11.

IHOP: Active duty and military veterans can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Monday, Nov. 11.

Krispy Creme: Military and veterans get one free donut and a small coffee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Little Caesars Pizza: Free pizza or $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo for veterans and active military on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Event: Active duty and retired U.S. military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play and a fee entrée from a special menu on Monday, Nov. 11.

Max and Erma’s: Free Cheeseburger in America combo for active and retired military on Monday, Nov. 11.

Olive Garden: Military can choose from six popular entrees from the menu for free on Monday, Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse: Twenty-percent discount for the military from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11.

Red Robin: Free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries for veterans and active duty on Monday, Nov. 11.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free ricotta meatballs and spaghetti entrée for active military and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, along with a $5 coupon for their next meal for veterans and active military.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can get a free lunch from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Service members and veterans will receive a free slice of classic Neapolitan cheese pizza throughout the day Nov. 11.

White Castle: Veterans and active military members who dine in or visit the drive-through can get a free combo meal on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

RETAILERS

Goodyear: Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tire locations nationwide will offer military members free car care checks and tire installation. The checks will be effective Nov. 8 through Nov. 16.

OTHER

Stefano Dental: Military veterans can get free dental care from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Veterans and their family members can get a complimentary two-hour train ride on Nov. 11. Veterans and their families can choose to depart from Akron Rockside Station, located at 27 Ridge Street, at 10 a.m. or from Rockside Station, located at 7900 Old Rockside Road, at 10:15 a.m. A Color Guard demonstration will be held at 9:45 a.m. at Akron Northside Station and 10 a.m. at Rockside Station. Veterans can redeem a maximum of four tickets. Upon boarding veterans will be served water and a sweet treat.

