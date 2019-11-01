Full List: 2019 Veterans Day Events in NE Ohio

It’s a time to remember those who have fought for our country: Veterans Day.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Monday, Nov. 11.

There is a long list growing of parades, ceremonies and other events set in communities all over Northeast Ohio.

See that list below, and if there is an event that you would like to add, please email the information to us at tips@fox8.com.

**Make sure to check the date on each event; events are being planned in the weeks before, during and after Veterans Day.

CLEVELAND

— Monday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony at Cleveland VA Medical Center’s Recreation Hall, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland.

— Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. Tri-C Veterans Day observance at Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleveland

HIGHLAND

— Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. Tri-C Veterans Day panel discussion at Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills.

KENT

— Thursday, Nov. 7. Honoring All Those Who Serve program, including a flag raising ceremony and joint color guard from the Army and Air Force ROTC programs on the Student Green at Risman Plaza at 10:45 a.m. A Veterans Day Commemoration begins at 11 a.m. in the Kent Student Center Kiva.

NORTH ROYALTON

— Monday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. Veteran’s Day Celebration at North Royalton Family YMCA, 11409 State Road, North Royalton. Free continental breakfast in the Spirit, Mind and Body Room 125 from 9 to 11 a.m. Flag dedication ceremony and color guard near the gym at 9:30 a.m. Joe Burdick, a United States Navy Veteran and owner of Burdick Custom Flags will officially unveil an artistic custom-made wooden subdued green line American Flag that he is donating to the North Royalton Family YMCA, that will be on permanent display to honor the community’s veterans and their service. RSVP to Councilman Dan Langshaw at 440-785-4240 or ward3@northroyalton.org by Nov. 9.

PARMA

— Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. Tri-C Veterans Day observance at Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma.

VERMILION

— Tuesday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. Vermilion High School’s 21st Annual Veteran’s Luncheon at Open Door Church, 1230 Beechview Drive, Vermilion.

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS

— Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Annual Veterans Day luncheon at the Civic & Senior Center, 4567 Green Road, Warrensville Heights.

WESTLAKE

— Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. Tri-C Veterans Day observance. at Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road, Westlake.

Did you serve our country? Or is there someone else you want to honor? Click here to submit their photo and honor them on Fox8.com.