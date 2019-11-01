Fox Jukebox: The Vindys

Posted 11:23 am, November 1, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vindys are one of the most sought after bands in Northeast Ohio. Their signature style is a blend of pop, jazz and soulful rock. Led by the powerhouse vocals of Jackie Popovec and fueled by catchy original songs, the band is playing to sold out shows all over the area. To learn more about the band and see their upcoming calendar click here.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.