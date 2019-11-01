CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vindys are one of the most sought after bands in Northeast Ohio. Their signature style is a blend of pop, jazz and soulful rock. Led by the powerhouse vocals of Jackie Popovec and fueled by catchy original songs, the band is playing to sold out shows all over the area. To learn more about the band and see their upcoming calendar click here.
Fox Jukebox: The Vindys
