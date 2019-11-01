× Cleveland officer charged with rape appears in court

CLEVELAND– A police officer charged with rape appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Friday morning.

Matthew Piter, 26, forced the victim against a wall, put his hands around her neck and sexually assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint.

During Friday’s hearing, Piter waived his preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County grand jury. His bond was set at $20,000, which was posted.

Piter was hired as an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2016 and is assigned to the Second District. The city said he will remain on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.