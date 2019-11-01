Avon Lake ‘fortunate and grateful’ to Ford for investing $900 million into Ohio Assembly Plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford is planning to invest $900 million into their Ohio assembly plant located in Avon Lake.

City officials shared the latest news in a press release issued on Friday.

“As a city, we try to find ways to support all of our businesses, and hope that our support can facilitate growth,” says Avon Lake Economic Development Director Ted Esborn. “But today’s news from Ford and the UAW is tremendous good fortune for the City. We are fortunate and grateful.”

As part of the investment, a new product will be added to the line in 2023.

“We are pleased that Ford, the State of Ohio, Team NEO, the UAW and the City of Avon Lake have built such a positive working relationship,” says Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka.

According to the UAW contract summary, another $150 million will be pledged to the Cleveland Engine plant.

In total 19 facilities across the country will receive investments.