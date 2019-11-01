Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — The 2019-2020 Winter Weather Outlook is out and northeast Ohio is preparing for an "up-down" pattern, meaning we'll have several false starts to winter.

During December we'll have some cold air with some warm ups in between.

January and February are looking colder with frequent snowfall.

FOX 8 meteorologists say essentially we'll be colder than normal this winter. As far as snowfall, normal is 66," and over the last four winters we haven't even got to normal snowfall. However, this year, we're predicting 68-78," so a little above normal.

