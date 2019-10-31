Study finds people who often run late tend to be happier, live longer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – People who tend to be late for things are generally happier and live longer.

According to a study from Harvard University’s Medical School, people who are usually behind schedule are often calmer which could be adding additional years to their lives. They tend to have lower blood pressure and a lower risk of developing heart disease.

Researchers also found that people who have an optimistic outlook early on in life tend to have better health and a lower rate of death. They also very more likely to enjoy independent living than their peers.

In a related study focused on lowering blood pressure, Harvard offered seven tips to help people manage stress, which they say can also improve health. These include getting enough sleep, utilizing relaxation techniques, strengthening your social networks, time management skills, resolving stressful situations when possible, nurturing yourself and asking for help when needed.

The study also reminds people to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet.