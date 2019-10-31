‘Stop asking the city to reschedule Trick-or-Treating’: One mom’s take on not letting weather dampen Halloween

FOX 8 has been preparing you for the Halloween forecast, and Mother Nature has something spooky planned.

Gusty winds, rain and cold are going to hit Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Many communities have rescheduled their Halloween festivities, while other neighborhoods held their original times and days as planned.

One mom’s Facebook post about how weather shouldn’t effect anyone’s fun on Halloween is getting some attention.

“PSA: Rain on Halloween will not kill your child. Most children will still be delighted to strut in their costumes and fill their buckets with candy. Will it be cold and wet and annoying, yes!” Brittany writes.

Her advice is to “parent like it’s the 80’s for just one night.”

You can read her full post below.

