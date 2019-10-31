Over 4K Northeast Ohio residents without power Thursday night

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Over 4,000 Northeast Ohio residents are without power Thursday night.

According to FirstEnergy Corp., the majority of outages are in Cuyahoga, Lake and Summit counties.

Meanwhile, a high wind warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie and Ottawa counties because of potential gusts up to 60 mph. It’s in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

The rest of Northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory.

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored to all areas by 7:30 p.m.

