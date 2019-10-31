ODOT truck rear-ended by distracted driver on I-90E

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - An Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle was rear-ended by a distracted driver on the interstate early Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on I-90 eastbound just before the State Route 2 split in Euclid.

Officials say the ODOT truck was in the left lane of the highway when a Jeep Liberty traveling in the lane next to the truck drifted over and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep admitted he was on his phone. He was cited for assured clear distance and distracted driving.

"Please slow down, move over when you see roadside workers," ODOT officials told FOX 8 in a statement. "It’s not only the law, but the right thing to do. Our workers’ lives depend on it."

No one was injured in Thursday's crash.