Northeast Ohio trick-or-treaters face wicked weather Thursday night

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Halloweeners faced some scary weather Thursday night, including bone chilling temperatures, spotty showers and ghoulish gusting winds around 50 mph.

Several communities actually altered their trick-or-treat hours because of the frightful forecast. However, the majority went on as planned.

In Painesville, some parents told FOX 8 they were bundling up their children and heading out early before the weather worsened.

One mom, Danelle Sisler, said, “Well, she, of course, she doesn’t want to cover her costume, so I’m going to layer her with a sweatshirt, gloves, possibly boots and we’ll see how it goes.”

Halloween is usually a huge holiday for families living in the Liberty Greens neighborhood off of Liberty Street, but not this year.

They typically see about 700 children and then hang out near bonfires, but the winds were so strong Thursday they couldn't even get the fires going.

Some trick-or-treaters said they were heading home early because it was too tough trying to hang onto their costumes and candy.

“It’s freezing,” said Camden Herrmann, “I went as an old man. I had a walker but I had to get rid of it cause it was like blowing everywhere, blowing me around and stuff. It was crazy, it’s been pretty bad, my bag also got blown away.”

But the one thing the weather couldn’t spoil was their spirits.

“At least people were still giving out candy,” said Camden, “Happy Halloween.”