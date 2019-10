ELYRIA, Ohio — Parts of Northeast Ohio have officially seen their first snowfall of the season.

Radar shows flurries, light snow and wintry mix on the map for multiple counties in the area.

Flurries were spotted in Elyria by one of our viewers.

It’s nothing extreme, but this is definitely proof that winter is around the corner.

Seeing snowfall in your neighborhood? Send us your pictures and videos using the “submit” button below or by emailing tips@fox8.com.