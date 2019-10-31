No treats in the forecast: Wind gusts up to 50 mph with dropping temps and lots of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is ain effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through Friday morning.

This is for gusts up to 50 mph.

More information on the warning here.

A Fog Advisory could be issued later this morning because of visibility issues.

We'll update you on that here.

Expect visibility challenges with light rain and drizzle as you head into work.

Take your time and be careful on the roads.

Stronger showers will develop throughout the morning with widespread rain starting around 8:30 a.m.

The rain will linger until about 5 p.m. and then showers will become spotty.

That's around the time the winds will really start to pick up and bring colder air with it.

Temps in the 40s are close behind.

Some areas could see some brief snow showers Friday morning. It will be windy and cold.

Here's your 8 day forecast:

More weather information here.