Last time Ohio falls back? Bill to get rid of time change in the Buckeye State moves forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It hasn’t moved much, but the bill that would get rid of time change in Ohio is still alive.

State Sens. Kristina Roegner and Bob Peterson introduced Senate Bill 119, also called Ohio’s Sunshine Protection Act, in March.

The bill had a hearing September 25.

It was reviewed in the General Government and Agency Committee.

If the bill were to become law, Ohio would move its clocks forward one hour on March 8, 2020 and then stay there.

SB 119 would require approval from the House and Senate and get a signature by the governor, as well as receive federal approval, for it to go into effect.