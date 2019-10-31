‘I thought that he was going to execute me’: ATM robbery victim asking for help finding suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A victim and Garfield Heights detectives are asking for your help in finding an armed robber who terrorized a man during a recent robbery.

The robbery happened at an ATM on Rockside Road in Garfield Heights at around midnight October 10.

The victim, Tom Happy, says he stopped at the ATM on his way home from work and was checking his account balance when the suspect came up and pointed a gun.

"Nothing like this ever happened to me before, this was terrifying," Happy told the FOX 8 I-Team.

He said the suspect ordered him to get on the ground.

"I thought he was going to execute me," Happy said. "He grabbed my wallet out of my hand. I tried to fight him a little but then just let him take my wallet."

Security video shows the suspect, who was wearing a ski mask on his face.

Detectives say a similar robbery happened at the same ATM in September. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the suspect or the robbery to call detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

"I want him off the street," Happy said. "I hope someone terrorizes him like he did to me."