I-Team: Cleveland police officer arrested, charged with rape

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland police officer has been arrested and charged with rape, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

Matthew Piter, a second district police officer, has now been placed on unpaid leave, according to the police union president.

According to the criminal complaint filed in municipal court, the officer “used force,” pushing the woman to the wall with both hands around her neck and then sexually assaulted her.

“He will have his day in court,” said Jeff Follmer, police union president.

Piter’s attorney, Henry Hilow, told the I-Team he believes the officer will be found not guilty.

“This is an outstanding officer and I am convinced once the facts come out he will be exonerated,” Hilow said.

