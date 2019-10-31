High wind warnings and spotty showers throughout the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There will be a few spotty showers through the evening but nothing widespread. Windy and colder will take over the headlines starting this evening.

Winds will be frequently gusting to 35 mph+ for Trick or Treating. A HIGH WIND WARNING and a WIND ADVISORY went in effect at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until Friday morning. Those along the lakeshore could experience 60 MPH wind gusts and our inland areas up to 50 MPH.

Colder air rushes in behind this potent front. We’ll dip into the 30s by Friday morning and Saturday morning. There’s a small possibility for some snow pellets/sleet Friday morning and again Sunday. Not to worry. No accumulation expected!

Here is a futurecast map of upper-level winds and temperature contours. We’re starting to see some consistency (somewhat of a consensus?) that a lobe of colder air will arrive by the first of November. The maps are telling the weather story!

Climatologically speaking, November sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time. Stay tuned!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: