School delays

Ex-MLB All-Star charged with injuring teen daughter

Posted 5:42 am, October 31, 2019, by

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 17: Josh Hamilton speaks to the fans during his induction to the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

KELLER, Texas — Former All-Star baseball player Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her.

Hamilton turned himself in Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond.

According to a police affidavit, Hamilton’s daughter told Keller police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30th. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her.

She says he finally threw her over his shoulder, carried her to her room, dumped her on her bed, pressed her head against the mattress and hit her legs.

Hamilton played for the Rangers, Reds and Angels.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.