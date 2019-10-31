Elementary school custodian credited for saving student’s life

CANTON-An elementary school custodian is being credited for saving a student’s life during lunch.

A few days ago, custodian, Joe Shortt, was in the cafeteria at H.R. Walker Elementary School in Canton during lunchtime when he noticed a male student in distress.

Principal  Ann Bartley told FOX 8 News,  Joe did the Heimlich Maneuver on the student and dislodged the item in his throat.

The student is doing well and was able to return to class that same day.

Awesome job, Joe!

 

 

