Clown or villain? What your Halloween costume says about you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - How you choose to dress up for Halloween can say a lot about you.

According to Scott Bea, PsyD, of Cleveland Clinic, putting on a disguise lets some people reflect their personality, while others like to choose costumes that do the opposite.

“When we get in a costume, or put a mask on, we lose our inhibitions, and this is part of what Halloween is all about,” he said. “It’s about becoming disinhibited, playing with different elements of our personality -maybe some that exist outwardly -but probably ones we don’t get to play with an awful lot.”

Dr. Bea says costume choices may say something about how you manage impulses, or your insecurities.

For those who play the villain...

“There’s a part that might represent your aggressive impulse – the scary monster, or some other aggressive character – a gangster, a superhero or super villain – all might play to those impulses a little bit,” said Dr. Bea.

If you’re being silly or whimsical, you might be telling people that you have a sense of humor.

However, Dr. Bea said it’s different for different people – costume choices are not a one size fits all approach.