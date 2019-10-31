× Cleveland to host National Association of Black Journalists National Convention & Career Fair in 2025

CLEVELAND — The National Association of Black Journalists has selected Cleveland as a host city for their National Convention & Career Fair in 2025.

This comes after the NABJ celebrated a record-breaking convention in Miami.

“This year, NABJ celebrated a record-breaking convention in the Miami metropolitan area and we are committed to duplicating and adding to that successful formula,” said President Dorothy Tucker in a press release. “After thoughtful research, review and dialogue, our Board decided that these cities offer the environment, resources and partnerships that are needed to not only take our conventions to the next level but support the expectations of our attendees.”

The convention will be held in Washington, D.C. in 2020, Houston in 2021, Las Vegas in 2022, Birmingham in 2023, Chicago in 2024 and Atlanta in 2026.

The organization says host cities were selected based on historical significance, political revenue generation, desirable hotel availability dates, hotel pricing and capacity, travel and attendance costs and projected expenses for the organization.

The site selection review process concluded in early October after NABJ board members visited to the seven finalist cities. The tour stops included hotel and venue visits, engagement with local NABJ and community members and meetings with local convention and visitor bureaus.

NABJ received multiple proposals from cities across the country.