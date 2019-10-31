Bill Martin announces retirement after 25 years at FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland's Own Bill Martin is retiring after spending 25 years as a member of the FOX 8 family.

Bill announced his retirement Thursday during FOX 8 News at 5. His last day at the station will be November 26.

Bill says he can't thank our amazing viewers enough for all the wonderful and unforgettable memories he has had while at FOX 8.

"Delivering the news is an honor but helping you get through a tough day has been incredibly meaningful," he said. "And, if you really honor me, I was just the 'news guy.' Please thank a first responder, law enforcement officer, someone serving in the military. They deserve it!"

Bill also encourages people to donate to some of his favorite charities like Stand Up 2 Cancer, the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

It has been an honor to have Bill at our station over the years and we congratulate him as he enters this new chapter of his life.

Thank you Bill. We will miss you.

